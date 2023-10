Police in Avenal are investigating how one person was killed in the north-central part of the city.

Officers found a victim unconscious in the roadway north of Skyline Road.

Life saving efforts were attempted but first responders say the victim died at the scene.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office also responded.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.