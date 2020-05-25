115 more inmates at Avenal State Prison test positive for COVID-19

Kings County on Sunday reported 130 additional people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 115 inmates at Avenal State Prison.Positive cases of coronavirus at the prison have increased significantly since May 18, when the first cases were reported there.As of Sunday evening, Kings County has reported a total of 647 cases since the outbreak started. Of those, 197 cases were reported from Avenal State Prison.The Kings County Department of Public Health says the jump in positive cases in the prison is due to extensive testing being carried out through a multi-agency partnership.