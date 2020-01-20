Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication

PLYMOUTH, Indiana -- A mother is accused of killing her baby, who coroners say had ingested meth.

According to a probable cause affidavit, when 36-year-old Ashlee Rans called first responders, she blamed herself for rolling over her baby while she was sleeping.

The autopsy happened the day after the infant died, showing both amphetamine and methamphetamine in the baby's system.

"The cause and manner of death were determined by the forensic pathologist, and he determined the infant died of acute methamphetamine intoxication, and the manner of death was homicide," said Marshall County Chief Deputy Tami Napier.

The affidavit also stated Rans only admitted to using marijuana and was aware there was a possibility of transferring the drug to her child through breast feeding.

WNDU-TV reported it was only after the autopsy came out did Rans admit to being on meth two days before the infant's death.

Napier told WNDU-TV while both charges are still under investigation, these types of accidents can be prevented.

"Every year, we get those cases where people fall asleep with their infant in their arms in a chair or in bed, or somehow end up asphyxiating an otherwise healthy child, just from unsafe practices," said Napier.

Rans is currently in custody at the Marshall County Jail. If convicted, she faces between 20 and 40 years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baby deathbabymethamphetaminemethu.s. & worldmother arrestedinfant deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News