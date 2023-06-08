WATCH LIVE

Man found guilty in 2019 shooting of baby outside Fresno house party

ABC30 Digital Team
Thursday, June 8, 2023 1:01AM
Trial begins for Fresno man accused of shooting baby in head
A trial began on Thursday for a Fresno man accused of shooting a 10-month-old baby who was inside a car with her mother back in June of 2019.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was found guilty on Wednesday for shooting 10-month-old Fayth Percy in the head in June of 2019.

Investigators say 27-year-old Marcos Echartea's tried to flirt with the baby's mother at a house party in central Fresno earlier in the night.

Echartea kept following the mother around the party, so she decided to grab her baby and leave with a friend.

As the mother got into a car with Fayth to leave, Echartea fired at them three times, hitting the baby in the head.

Fayth survived the shooting and her mother was not injured.

A judge found Echartea guilty on charges of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a firearm, and having a gun while under a restraining order.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

