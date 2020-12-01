Arts & Entertainment

Spoiler Alert: 'The Mandalorian' reveals Baby Yoda's real name

The viral character known as Baby Yoda now has a real name.

In a new episode of the Star Wars Disney+ series, "The Mandalorian", it is revealed that Baby Yoda is actually Grogu.

RELATED: Trailer, cast and other things we know about new season of 'The Mandalorian'

The character has been well-known by fans as "Baby Yoda" since the start of the 2019 series. Mainly because of his resemblance to the Jedi Master Yoda.

In the series, Grogu has only been referenced as "the child." However, the new episode gives insight to Grogu's backstory and origin that was otherwise unknown.

The Mandalorian streams weekly on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisney+ streaming serviceu.s. & worldstar wars
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News