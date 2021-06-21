'Bachelorette' mentors Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe talk change, diversity

The departure of Chris Harrison as host of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" has opened up an opportunity for two former contestants, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, to take the reins.The former Bachelorettes are presiding over Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette," including the famed rose ceremonies and generally keeping each episode moving along.But the pair are also helping Thurston in her quest to find love.They offer the kind of aid and comfort that can only come from having been in her position, and Adams and Bristowe each bring a different experience to a show that had previously been fronted by just one man.And there are welcome differences."The biggest difference is the drama's not happening to me," Adams said. "The pressure's off."It leaves them free to counsel Katie and provide support."We get to say, 'We've been there, we've done that,'" Bristowe said. "And then we get to use our experience to help give Katie that confidence."And that support is both physical and emotional."We're able to provide that for Katie because I truly think every Bachelorette should have the girl power behind the scenes to get you through this experience," Adams said. "Because it's really tough."Both said they're excited to be part of a change at the show."Bringing in two women to host is showing change," Bristowe said.Since she was "The Bachelorette" back in 2015, there's been a shift towards greater diversity in front of and behind the camera.That shift is particularly noticeable to Adams, who is African American."Even the people I had to talk to at my fingertips when I needed help about diversity and helping me navigate the waters that I did," she said. "I have definitely seen the show evolve, and I know it doesn't happen overnight, but I know that changes are being made and we're clearly a prime example of that."