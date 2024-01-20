Storm expected across the Valley, officials encourage reporting damage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Back-to-back storm systems are expected to bring showers to parts of Central California throughout the weekend and into early next week.

The last heavy downpour in Fresno caused problems at the intersection of West and Bullard in Northwest Fresno.

Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi, who represents the area, was there that night trying to stop traffic.

Now he tells Action News he's looking into these pine trees that he thinks caused the intense flooding.

"What we've done out here is we are going to actually trim those trees so there's less pine needles, but if it does happen, we have crews ready to go immediately to clear those drains," said Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi.

Some city staff were already out Friday night, prepping for the storm and clearing leaves near West and Barstow.

While Fresno Public Works does not expect heavy flooding, they are ready to respond if needed.

"If residents do observe really flooding anywhere, we have a great system which is either calling 311 or using the mobile app FresGO,'" said Scott Mozier, City of Fresno Public Works Director.

All you have to do is go to the request section, and you can report anything from street and water issues to potholes.

"We're really committed to keeping our roads safe for drivers even during a storm. Potholes are a big issue, and sometimes storm and water can raise potholes, but we have crews dedicated to eliminating potholes in Fresno," said Karbassi.

Countywide, Terri Mejorado, Office of Emergency Services Manager, says due to last year's powerful atmospheric rivers, the landscape has changed.

"We really want everybody just to remember that if you see standing water, don't walk through it, don't drive through it. There may be a hole where there wasn't two years ago but based on our flooding from last year. You know, the river current is different now," said Mejorado.

Mejorado added that early Monday is expected to bring the most substantial part of the storm, so have a go bag and overnight kit ready.

"You never know when the lightning and thunder is going to come in, and there's the potential always of losing power. So just make sure that you're prepared," said Mejorado.

You can sign up HERE if you'd like to get countywide emergency reports and also learn the latest on the storm and report any road hazards.

