Power outages and hail impact some Fresno neighborhoods and businesses

Power outages and hail impact some Fresno neighborhoods and businesses

Power outages and hail impact some Fresno neighborhoods and businesses

Power outages and hail impact some Fresno neighborhoods and businesses

Power outages and hail impact some Fresno neighborhoods and businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thunder, rain, hail, and even lightning hit Central California on Friday afternoon.

Daniel Cruz was heading into work when he got caught up in the wild weather.

"Just got on the highway, five minutes later, nothing but heavy rain, hail, heavy hail," said Cruz. "Then 10 minutes later nothing but sunshine."

That heavy hail weighed down on nets outside of Full Circle Brewing.

The brewery put up the nets just two days ago.

When workers saw that the hail pulled down the nets, they quickly sprang into action to get it fixed.

"We had one over here, what they call a grommet, hold on a corner and a quarter inch cable that holds it just snap and it ripped the grommet right out of it," said Kelly Rogers with Full Circle Brewing.

"So, we had to replace that and replace the cable."

Rogers said this spring storm is not something he expected.

"We're in the April right," said Rogers, "a few showers the warm kind of spring showers that we get here but nothing like ice out of the sky."

In Southwest Fresno, graupel covered the grounds at a daycare center and some neighborhoods.

At the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Belgravia Ave, cars drove through a water covered street.

Not too far away, Fresno City College's West Campus Center in dealt with some electricity outages. Jennifer Herzog, a counselor, heard the thunder boom while she was working.

Moments later, the power went out.

"We do have emergency lights here and the Wi-Fi came right back on," said Herzog. "All of us had our laptops, so we were able to just connect right away and get right back to our students."

In Downtown Fresno, people were jumping over big puddles trying not to get wet. Some even walking around it.

Fresno City Public Works crews were keeping an eye out for any trouble spots that this storm brought.

The department adds, it's always planning for this type of weather.

Brian Russell, the Assistant Public Works Director, said a handful of crews were out responding to any problems during the storm.

"It was short lived and it moved through fairly quickly," said Russell.

"So far the flooding has been very manageable. Really haven't had many issues. It's late in the season and our storm system has been tested and flushed."

Russell adds crews will be checking out its pump stations making sure it's up and running correctly.

After all the wet weather passes, Public Works said it's going to focus on filling up the potholes.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.