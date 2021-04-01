Bakersfield flower vendor attacked, has product destroyed by suspect

The man was selling flowers over the weekend when someone started destroying his products before punching him, KERO-TV reported.
Witnesses say several people tried to chase off the attacker, but he kept coming back.
The vendor told KERO-TV through translator that the incident was over a money issue.
"He said it's nothing new. That usually people stand there and ask and for money. And (the suspect) literally just walked up to him and told him to 'get the f out of here, it's my spot,'" the translator said.
Community members are now joining forces this week to raise money so the vendor can stay home and rest from his injuries.
So far, they've collected more than $9,000.
