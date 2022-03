BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the person that opened fire at a Bakersfield mall, sending two people to the hospital.It happened before 7:30 pm at the Valley Plaza Mall just off Highway 99.Officers found two victims in the parking lot. Both were rushed to a local hospital, and their conditions have not yet been released.Police have not provided a suspect description or said what may have led to the shooting.