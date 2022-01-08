Society

2 Valley farmers hoping to find success with bamboo farm

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 Valley farmers hoping to find success with bamboo farm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley farm is banking on bamboo to become the cash crop of the future.

The new plantings pose a big risk but growers hope a big reward awaits in the form of a tropical paradise.

Bushy bamboo plants just went into the ground near Easton in May.

May Kue Her said, "My husband and I have been thinking about doing something different here in the Valley."

May and her husband, Simon, grow the bamboo on their ten-acre farm. They took out their tomato and vegetable crop and planted two varieties of giant bamboo.

May Kue Her explained, "When we looked at bamboo it has so many benefits. It is a new venture for us here in the valley but we have to give it a chance."

It will take two years before they can start harvesting bamboo shoots for stores and restaurants.

The Hers have contracted to grow bamboo for a Florida company called OnlyMoso.

May said, "We have a contract where they will buy everything for 10-20 years. In the next 3-5 years, when the body or culm is big enough, of course, it could be used for building materials. From flooring to clothing, utensils, furniture."

May and Simon have lived off their vegetable crop for many years, so bamboo represents a risk. But they believe it will ultimately pay off.

UC Cooperative Extension Small Farm Assistant Jacob Roberson said, "It's always exciting. People taking that leap of faith or that first step and just always hoping more farmers will use this as an example."

The drought resulted in the Hers needing to dig a new well.

They said bamboo doesn't need as much water as many other crops.

May continued, "About 13-17 gallons versus the other crops, we're looking at 60-70 gallons."

They're just pretty plants for now.

Simon Her said friends were surprised to see how quickly the bamboo has grown.

"People come and visit all the time," Simon said.

May added, "You'd be amazed. We have so many stopping by and say, 'What are you guys growing?'"

The Hers hoped that will be obvious - in just a few years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoagriculture
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Local businesses once again adjusting as Omicron variant takes over
Fresno Unified offering free COVID testing for students
Man and woman shot in Visalia, police say
Man and woman found dead at Fresno County home
Rep. Josh Hader to run for new district in Central California
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for McMichaels
Ex-wife found out husband had secret life during his arrest for murder
Show More
Allegations against Sanger mayor loom over city council meeting
Doctor explains why omicron is so contagious
1 year of jail for Fresno woman accused of helping husband abuse girl
Fresno wellness coach tells you how to stick to healthy habits
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94
More TOP STORIES News