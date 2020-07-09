Fresno County deputies searching for man who robbed Westamerica bank in Easton

bank robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Easton on Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a robbery alarm at the Westamerica Bank on Elm Avenue around 10:30 a.m.


Officials say a man wearing sunglasses and a surgical mask walked in carrying a gun, waved it at the tellers and demanded cash.



The teller gave the suspect money, and then he ran outside and escaped in a vehicle.

Sheriff's officials say there were two tellers and one customer inside the bank when the robbery happened. It's the fourth robbery to occur at that bank in the last five years.




Deputies are now searching for the suspect. They say he was dressed in an orange long sleeve shirt, a hat and white gloves.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
