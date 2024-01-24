Police investigating reported robbery at ATM on Clovis Community College campus

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a reported robbery at an ATM machine on the campus of Clovis Community College.

Officers responded to the area of Chestnut and Behymer shortly after 5 am Wednesday.

The EECU machine appears to be damaged, with the front face torn off.

It's unclear whether anything was taken, and there's no word yet on any arrests.

The parking lot surrounding the machine was blocked off as officers from Clovis police and Fresno police also assisted in the investigation.