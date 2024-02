Suspect wanted for robbing credit union in Fresno, police say

Fresno police are investigating after a credit union was robbed on Wednesday morning.

Fresno police are investigating after a credit union was robbed on Wednesday morning.

Fresno police are investigating after a credit union was robbed on Wednesday morning.

Fresno police are investigating after a credit union was robbed on Wednesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a credit union was robbed on Wednesday morning.

It happened at the First California Federal Credit Union on Shields near Fresno Street just before 11 am.

Officers say a man wearing a mask acted as though he had a gun and demanded money.

The robber left the bank with an unknown amount of cash.

He quickly discarded some clothes which were found outside of the building.

The bank reopened a short time later.