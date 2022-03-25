bank robbery

Gang member arrested for 2 bank robberies in Fresno, Selma

EMBED <>More Videos

Gang member arrested for 2 bank robberies in Fresno, Selma

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say they've arrested a gang member in connection to two armed bank robberies in Fresno County.

Thirty-year-old Eric Torres was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol after he was involved in a crash in Selma.

Officers say they recognized Torres as a suspect in two robberies in Fresno and Selma.

The first robbery occurred at the Chase Bank on Blackstone and Garland in Fresno on March 18. Investigators say Torres gave the teller a note, demanding money.

The next day, police say Torres robbed a Bank of America on Arrant Street in Selma, where he also slipped a note to the teller demanding cash.

Torres has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on two counts of armed robbery.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoselmaarrestbank robberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BANK ROBBERY
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
Police investigating bank robbery in Clovis
Shots fired during robbery at Chase bank in Tulare
Man arrested in Fresno for second bank robbery in 1 week
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed to death in Kings County, deputies investigating
Madera High student-athlete killed in motorcycle crash: Police
1 killed, 1 injured after vehicle hits pedestrians in Visalia
Reward offered for information on central Fresno homicide in 2020
Hatred 'is an understatement' for families of Clovis murder victims
Agreement on independent audit into Fresno councilmembers spending
Suspect caught stealing gas from car in Clovis, police say
Show More
Valley air conditioning companies busy as temperatures rise
Single mom waits 6 months for rent relief as CA program set to expire
CA bill would let parents sue social media giants over kids' addiction
Hearst Castle on Central Coast to reopen to visitors in May
$3,000 in equipment stolen from Tulare County church, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News