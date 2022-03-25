Gang member arrested for 2 bank robberies in Fresno, Selma

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say they've arrested a gang member in connection to two armed bank robberies in Fresno County.Thirty-year-old Eric Torres was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol after he was involved in a crash in Selma.Officers say they recognized Torres as a suspect in two robberies in Fresno and Selma.The first robbery occurred at the Chase Bank on Blackstone and Garland in Fresno on March 18. Investigators say Torres gave the teller a note, demanding money.The next day, police say Torres robbed a Bank of America on Arrant Street in Selma, where he also slipped a note to the teller demanding cash.Torres has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on two counts of armed robbery.