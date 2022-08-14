WATCH LIVE

Downtown Fresno barbershop gives out school supplies

10 minutes ago
A downtown Fresno barbershop is taking action to make sure local students have everything they need to head back to school.

Nola Designer Cuts on Fulton Street held a haircut and backpack giveaway on Saturday.

They've been collecting donations and items from the community and clients to give away to local kids.

Kids of all ages were able to visit the barber shop and get a brand new backpack filled with supplies and a haircut for the first day of school.

The owner said he wanted to give back to the community, and kids were excited to head back to class with their new backpacks.

