Come on, Barbie, let's go party!

ByABC30 Digital Team
Saturday, July 15, 2023 4:40PM
Valley Animal Center holds Furever Dream House photo booth
In honor of the Barbie revival and the new movie, some pets also got all dolled up.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In honor of the "Barbie" revival and the new movie, some pets also got all "dolled up".

Valley Animal Center in east-central Fresno hosted a ''Fur-ever Dream House'' display and photo booth inspired by the Barbie Dream House.

Pets, owners and family members were dressed up in sparkles and glitter.

Organizers say the fun fundraiser gives people a chance to take some fabulous photos.

The air-conditioned photo booth runs this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It costs $35 to register online and $40 for walk-ins.

All the money raised goes towards the center's adoptable animals.

