Barking dog wakes woman, alerts her to fire in Madera County mountain home

Investigators are on the scene of a fire that severely damaged a home in the Madera County foothills.It broke out at around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning on Lilley Way, just west of Yosemite Lakes Park, in the Coarsegold area.Fire officials say the resident woke up to hear the neighbors dog barking and then found a fire in her living room.It quickly spread to the garage and attic.It's not yet known what sparked the fire but the woman did have a wood burning stove in the living room. That's where the fire appeared to have originated.It was contained to the home and did not get into the neighboring forest.There were no injuries.