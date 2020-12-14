Fresno's Barrios Unidos part of investment from Latino Community Foundation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hope is being put back in the holiday season this year.The Latino Community Foundation (LCF) is investing $2 million in funds for more than 40 Latino-led organizations across California.These groups consist of people working on the frontline of COVID-19 and wildfire relief.The first phase will support farmworker families with direct cash assistance, rental support, digital literacy training and much more.With the support of the LCF, Fresno nonprofit Barrios Unidos will be able to continue to respond to the mental health and wellness needs of our youth.At a time when people are experiencing loss and grief, this funding gives these organizations the opportunity to continue their healing work in the community."We've been able to piece things together, to put bandaids on some of this stuff and keep folks safe, but we are not going to be able to do this forever, says Ashley Rojas, Executive Director of Fresno Barrios Unidos."We know that culture is medicine, we know that art is medicine, we know that music is medicine and our community desperately needs it, and that's why we are so deeply invested in Ashley and in the work at Barrios Unidos," says Mashya Chernyak.Total Grants for this round: $2,095,000 for 43 nonprofits in california, and a dozen in Central Valley.