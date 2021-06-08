Community comes together to build new baseball field in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sound of baseball is filling the brand new Hank Hash field in Kingsburg."Great people from our community came together. You say kids and baseball, they're here to make that a reality," said Kingsburg Youth Baseball Association President Jason Garcia.Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care made a large donation and the community joined efforts to fund the diamond.It's named after the Hash family and their love of baseball.Local players are excited because a new additional field means more kids can play in the league."It means a lot because when I was playing with this organization. Once we got past 12 years old, we were kind of done. It was kind of sad playing our last game on that field, but now since they have this field and now you can add an extra four years to keep playing through the organization," said Ethan Enns, baseball playerThe pandemic didn't deter their plans and they started the work last August."Nothing was going to get in our way. We had a mission, we accomplished that goal and that was to build a field and have it ready by June 7," Garcia said.A snack bar and walk of fame will also be added to the field.It took about $500,00 in donations and grants to build the diamond. Organizers say it was 41 year in the making.The community will come together Monday night for a ribbon cutting at Hank Hash field.Games will begin on Tuesday.A field of dreams that will serve generations to come.