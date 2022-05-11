Community & Events

32nd Annual Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade: Saturday, June 4, 2022

32nd Annual Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Show your pride and join the fun in Central Fresno!

The 32nd Annual Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade and Festival kicks off Saturday, June 4 at 10a.m. in the Tower District.

The parade starts at Olive and Palm Avenues. Check out over 100 entries as they come down Olive Avenue in a west to east direction ending at Maroa Avenue.

Festivities continue after the parade with a special festival at Fresno City College. The festival will include over 60 booths.

Show your support for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.

Get more info at fresnorainbowpride.com.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade and Festival.
