Dixie Fire evacuees getting help from survivors of 2018 Camp Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire evacuees and fire victims impacted by the fast-moving Dixie Fire in Northern California are getting help from those who have been directly in their shoes.The community of Paradise, still recovering from the devastating Camp Fire three years ago, is now stepping in to provide Dixie Fire victims with all the resources they could need.Camp Fire survivor Stephen Murray is behind the resource center with the help of his non-profit Coral Apple.He told KRCR-TV he created the storefront for evacuees and victims after receiving help himself when the Camp Fire destroyed his town."We got a lot of help in the Camp Fire in 2018, so all we can do is pay it forward and help others that are in need. A lot of folks don't know if they're going back to a home yet, and not knowing is the hardest part to get through," Murray said."A lot of people that are coming here are from the Camp Fire and they're donating and helping, volunteering their time as well. I learned that it takes a team and a community to get through this," he said.Organizers say many Dixie Fire victims have been forced to camp in the area while waiting to hear about their homes.They've stocked up on tents, pillows, blankets and air mattresses to help them in the weeks to come.