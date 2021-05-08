Well-known Visalia recycling plant facing $1.7 million in fines

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- BC Recycling recycles up to 65,000 pounds of plastic and aluminum every week.The facility on East Houston Avenue has served Visalia and the surrounding areas for more than two decades but it could all come to an end if owners don't resolve an issue they're having with the state soon."We find ourselves today with a pretty big problem on our hands," says Adolfo Ramirez with BC Recycling.CalRecycle, the state agency that regulates recycling plants, is investigating BC for program violations, which have amounted to $1.7 million in fines.According to CalRecycle the Visalia plant was unable to provide the necessary documents required by law when it comes to certain plastic beverage and food containers.But owners of BC say those claims have nothing to do with them and blame a now out-of-business recycling partner for the discrepancies.State Assemblymember Devon Mathis is lending his support to the family-owned business"They're trying to punish him for somebody he had worked with, that he believed was a good actor. He's out here trying to provide a good in the San Joaquin Valley taking things that need to be recycled instead of going to landfills," says Mathis.Mathis hopes by speaking Friday it'll draw CalRecycle's attention and arrange a meeting before a scheduled administrative hearing this Fall.Owners of BC are concerned the issue will not be resolved and the nearly $2 million in fines will force them to shut down."We want to continue working and serving the community and resolve this as best as possible so we can continue the pursuit of my dad. He founded this from nothing so we want to fight as hard as we can for it," says Ramirez.Assemblymember Mathis says BC Recycling should not be punished because it has provided the state with all the proper paperwork.