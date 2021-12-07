Taking Action Together

Valley business aims to add personal touch to everyday items

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For Michelle Ramolete, creativity and design are in her blood.

"I watched my uncles, my grandpa, my brother draw, my dad and I thought I should try it again. I did and here I am," she said.

Enhancing her skill-set from stamps and scrapbooking to calligraphy and engraving, the owner of Be My Belle Designs paints, free-hands and adds personal touches to everyday items.

Ramolete says, "We brainstorm things, we Pinterest, we look online but I always tell them if they give me a picture, I'll put my own spin on it and if they trust me as an artist, I'll give them something beautiful."

Ramolete is able to add her custom designs to Yeti's, tumblers, wine bottles and ornaments for the holidays.

You can commemorate a special milestone or turn an inside joke into a piece of art.

Prices vary with pieces starting at $8.

The artist and engraver are able to convert her family room to an art studio as easily as opening a dresser.

While a brick-and-mortar may be in the long-term plan, for now, Michelle hopes to expand through local wineries providing on-site engraving.

She says, "It's a huge trend right now. People in LA, the Bay Area, lots of other places. Even at the mall."

If you're looking for customized gifts for a loved one this holiday season, the cutoff is December 10 for orders to be ready by Christmas. Links to order:

To visit her website, click here.

To visit her Instagram, click here.

To visit her Etsy, click here.
