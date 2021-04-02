Fresno seniors celebrate Opening Day with game of bean bag baseball

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Opening Day baseball was a big hit at one northeast Fresno senior living facility.Residents at the Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens celebrated America's pastime with a competitive game of bean bag baseball.It was their first time in a large group setting in more than a year due to the pandemic"We've really missed doing anything together so with us all getting vaccinated now, it's the perfect opportunity with Opening Day to get everybody outside together and bring back our favorite heckling of a sport. We love it," said Melissa Sanders.The start of America's Pastime helped bring a spark to the lives of residents. This was their first time together like this since the pandemic began."Here we are celebrating the opening of Major League Baseball but in a sense we're celebrating the opening of the community to more events like this. Things that are going to bring our residents together," said Executive Director Shaun Rushforth.The event was advertised as a friendly contest but his well-organized game of bean bag baseball was highly competitive.97-year-old Sue Stoltenberg was playing to win - in fact she heckled just about every opposing tosser who stepped into the box."It's fun, it's nice if you just sit home and do nothing what are you going to do to, I like to be around people," said Stoltenberg.While residents played to win they admitted it was this type of camaraderie that they missed so much."This feels wonderful and this is so great to see them outside. A lot of these residents have not been outside," said Shirley Schlichting.Now that the county has moved into the red tier and just about everyone at the Terraces has been vaccinated, management plans to host more of these types of events.