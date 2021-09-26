bear

Mother bear and cub enjoy afternoon on school playground

EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: Bears enjoy NC school's playground

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina -- A mother bear and her cub brought delight to the staff at an elementary school in North Carolina.

The bears were seen Tuesday, Sept. 21, playing together on the elementary school's playground.

Fifth-grade teacher Betsie Stockslager captured video of the bears as they played.

"Y'all - seriously! This happened today," Stockslager wrote on Instagram. "It made me so happy to watch this mama bear entertaining her cub and playing on our playground...this was after school, ya know - that time in the afternoon when you just have to take your kid to the playground to get their energy out!"

Stockslager said it's not unusual for bears to walk onto the school's campus. In fact, all the students are well trained in safety protocols in the event of a bear showing up during school hours.

In this case, with very few people on campus when the bears arrived, the teachers said they decided to relax and spend about half an hour watching the bears play.

SEE ALSO: Giant pandas play in snow in adorable video from Smithsonian's National Zoo
EMBED More News Videos

A pair of adorable pandas were having a blast playing in the snow and sliding downhill at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington D.C.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsbear cubbaby animalsbearcaught on videocute animalsfun stuff
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR
Bear breaks into California home, eats KFC
Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow in Lake Tahoe
Bear spotted wrestling with display pumpkin
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
Show More
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News