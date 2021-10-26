bear cub

Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow in Lake Tahoe

EMBED <>More Videos

Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow at Lake Tahoe yard

LAKE TAHOE -- A pair of bear cubs took advantage of the fresh powder in South Lake Tahoe as they wrestled around in the snow.

This video was taken early Monday morning by Alec Hopkins Ferguson. He said he captured the moment after he was awoken by the momma bear trying to chip away at the siding of his house, according to Storyful.

Ferguson said that he saw the cubs wrestling for about five minutes before running back into the woods together.

FULL VIDEO: Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow at Lake Tahoe yard
EMBED More News Videos

A pair of bear cubs took advantage of the fresh powder in South Lake Tahoe as they wrestled around in the snow.



He says this a pretty common sight for residents in the Tahoe area.

"The bears are pretty accustomed to human habitation," he said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybear cubsnowbearweatherstorm
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR CUB
Mother bear and cub enjoy afternoon on school playground
SoCal family's dog asks to play with bears in backyard
More bears spotted in campgrounds as drought, fires diminish resources
WATCH: Alaskan brown bears fishing for salmon on live webcam
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News