Bear spotted on roof of The Pines Resort in Bass Lake

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An unexpected visitor climbed to the top of a popular resort in Bass Lake on Tuesday night.

A bear was spotted on the roof of the bar at The Pines Resort, causing guests to do a double-take.

Immediately, guests took out their phones and started taking pictures, wondering how the bear got up there.

Workers say there were pallets in the back of the building and believe the bear might have used them to get up on the roof.

The bear eventually got down and no one was hurt.