Business

Beer shortage in America? Change in consumption habits amid pandemic may be to blame

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, so has the consumption of alcohol -- which may have led to a shortage of beer.

Warehouses aren't as full as they used to be, and in states like Pennsylvania, breweries are working nonstop to keep up.

But the lack of supply may also be due to a shortage of cans and bottles.

'I have a right to my pizza': Woman who refuses to wear mask goes on tirade after she's denied service
EMBED More News Videos

Video captures an irate woman at a pizza place berating staff for refusing to serve her order because she wasn't wearing a mask.


Beer that would have ended up in kegs at restaurants and bars is now being sold in cans for consumption at home.

"Can supply is a big deal," Paul Gatza, a senior vice president for the Brewers Association, the trade association representing America's craft breweries, told CNN Business. "We are seeing extended wait times for can orders and also some of the smaller players not having orders fulfilled. Expect to hear more about can shortages across beverage companies."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldbeercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Fresno apartment, police say
GOP pushes unveiling of COVID-19 rescue package to 'next week'
Clovis Unified details virtual learning plan for students this fall
Central California coronavirus cases
Authorities investigating woman's 'suspicious death' in Visalia
Jeep overturns after crash involving FAX bus in northwest Fresno
Road closed after pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Madera County
Show More
COVID-19 unemployment may be behind rise in Fresno's violent crime calls
3 wanted for questioning in connection to Hanford homicide
Homicide investigation underway in Los Banos: Police
1.4 million seek jobless aid, first increase since March
Clovis nursing home resident and family want to reunite via Alexa
More TOP STORIES News