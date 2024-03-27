Sole survivor of Madera County crash that killed 8 speaks out

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been a long and painful month for Benito Pérez Mundo, who is the sole survivor of a head-on crash in Madera County on Avenue 7 near Road 22.

On February 23, Benito was on his way to work with seven others when a pick-up truck crashed into their van, killing his coworkers and the driver of the truck.

Benito was taken to the hospital, suffering from a fractured femur and according to doctors, a hard blow to the head, which has affected his memory.

"They just told me that I hit my head very hard is what I remember and that my brain shook a little, something like that. And that it will take time for it to regenerate. There are things that maybe I don't remember right now, some things about what happened and maybe I will remember it or maybe not," Benito said.

Benito told Univision 21 he thinks it's better that he doesn't remember, but he gets emotional thinking about the crash and knowing his friends lost their lives.

He is also grateful to those who helped him and his family at Community Regional Medical Center.

"Very good. I'm very happy. They treated me very well at the hospital. My family has been with me, my friends," Benito said. "I'm happy because I can move my leg and it doesn't hurt as much. Sometime it does. And well I'm glad that I'm still here, I'm alive and breathing."

He now sees life in a new light.

"I value my life all the time. When I go outside sometimes I breathe the air, I listen to the animals. It's very different. I want to go back to work and enjoy life," he said.

Benito was able to say goodbye to three of his friends before their bodies were sent to Mexico.

He says he's still brought to tears whenever he thinks about the accident, but is grateful to be alive.

