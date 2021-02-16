Coronavirus California

Berkeley expands vaccine eligibility to grocery store, child care workers

BERKELEY, Calif. -- The City of Berkeley says it's expanding vaccine eligibility. Anyone who works in a Berkeley grocery store, convenience store, in-person education or a child care setting now qualifies to get a shot.

Those receiving the vaccine based on their employment will need to provide documentation to confirm eligibility at the site. That includes a recent pay stub, a letter from their employer, or an employee ID badge. In addition, the city is allowing all residents over 65 to get theirs as well.

RELATED: You received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?

The city is taking appointments for Wednesday, Feb. 17 through Saturday, Feb. 20 online and at the vaccination site at the foot of Buchanan Street in Albany.

COVID-19 vaccines are free. You do not need insurance to get a vaccine. However, those who have medical insurance will need to provide their insurance information.
