A new bar in downtown Fresno wants to create a custom cocktail just for you.

New cocktail bar in downtown Fresno celebrates soft opening

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new bar in downtown Fresno wants to create a custom cocktail just for you.

Bespoke is located on Fulton near Mono Street.

Right now, it's in a soft opening phase during the week.

The owners say the lounge will focus on delivering an experience tailored for each guest.

You can book reservations for this and next week online but openings are going fast.