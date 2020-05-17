Beware of quarantine puppy scams, warns BBB

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a recent spike in quarantine puppy scams.People are advertising on websites for animals that either don't exist or are never shipped.Scammers convince the would-be pet owners to provide money upfront or make excuses as to why they can't see the pet in person.One woman reported losing more than $1,000 to two different puppy scammers in April.To avoid these scams, the BBB says never pay for a pup without seeing it in person and avoid wiring money to the seller using a cash app or gift card.