Beyoncé drops highly-anticipated 'Black Is King' on Disney+

Queen B has arrived with a king.

Beyoncé's highly-anticipated "Black is King" dropped on Disney+ Friday, creating an overnight sensation.

Written, directed and executive produced by the pop star, her 85-minute "visual album" celebrates Black identity with beautiful costumes, stunning visuals and an all-star cast.

"It all started in my backyard, So from my house to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyon, it was truly a journey to bring this film to life," Beyoncé said, speaking exclusively to "Good Morning America" about the visual album release. "'Black Is King' means Black is regal and rich in history, in purpose and in lineage."

Watch the trailer for Beyonce's 'Black is King' coming to Disney+ on July 31.



The album comes as a companion piece to last year's Beyoncé-curated album "The Lion King: The Gift." She has described it as "a story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."

"My hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word 'Black,' which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me," Beyoncé said.

Given that the last time Beyoncé made something similar she crafted the dazzling film "Lemonade," "Black Is King" -- like most things involving Beyoncé -- is a major event.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
