2 bicyclists hospitalized in Fresno County after crash with car

By Christina Lopez
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol said two bicyclists have been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Fresno County.

The crash occurred on N Friant Road and Millerton Road at about 6:20 pm on Tuesday.

The CHP responded to a call just before 6:30 on Tuesday evening of a vehicle hitting two bicyclists near Millerton Lake.

The pair of cyclists were riding east on Millerton Road when the driver of a Honda Civic traveling west lost control and drifted onto the shoulder of the road, hitting the two cyclists head-on.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with major to critical injuries.

Family members told Action News the pair suffered concussions and one may have an orbital fracture.

The driver and three passengers inside were not injured.

CHP officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor but speed or distracted driving may have played a role.

Officers offered a reminder to drivers.

"Just make sure you are attentive to your driving. Put down those cell phones and just limit those distractions. You just never know what you're going to face when you come around these corners, up these hills," said CHP spokesperson Mike Salas.

That particular stretch of roadway is popular among cyclists, especially as the weather improves.

"Just as a reminder, these bicyclists that are out here - share the road with them, give them space; if it's at all possible, move over. There is the 'move over' law which does require the driver to move over at least three feet, if possible," added Salas.

Salas said the victims were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, and both are expected to survive.

NOTE: An earlier version of this story said the two bicyclists had been killed. However, the California Highway Patrol later corrected their initial statement, saying the victims are injured and in hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycalifornia highway patrolbicycle crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No more officers in Fresno schools? Non-profit says it's time for a change
Fresno Police statistics confirm black people arrested at higher rate
Central California coronavirus cases
Fisherman drowns in Kings River while trying to save child
Man killed in hit-and-run incident in central Fresno
Man and woman in critical condition after shooting in west central Fresno
Visalia mother arrested for child abuse after 1-year-old found severely injured
Show More
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno
Fresno Co. adds extra stop signs at 13 dangerous intersections
Beware of COVID-19 surcharges
LAPD officer charged with assault after video shows him punching suspect
Police searching for hit-and-run driver in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News