Bicyclist opens fire during argument with man in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- An argument between two strangers erupted into gunfire, leaving a 30-year-old man injured, according to Fresno Police.

It happened Saturday just before 9 p.m. on Lind and Huntington avenues.

Police say the victim was at his brother's house when he got extremely intoxicated and a dispute occurred with family members. Officials said the victim left the house and encountered a man on a bicycle and the two began arguing.

According to investigators, the victim's girlfriend followed the victim in a car when she heard the gunfire. She told officers she saw the suspect ride away on a bicycle.

Officers found the victim with injuries to his lower torso and hands. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

"Our suspect is a Hispanic male, late twenties, wearing a black hat t-shirt and shorts, and riding a small bike," said Lt. Bill Dooley. "We have no further info on him .we're going to be circling the neighborhoods and see if we can find any information on him."

Police say the victim is a known Bulldog gang member, but do not believe the suspect and the victim know one another.
