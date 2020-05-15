Food & Drink

You can buy delicious funnel cakes at the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair is teaming up with Fanny's Fabulous Funnel Cakes to offer residents some sweet treats this weekend.

It's all part of the Big Fresno Fair's new drive-thru 'Fair Food Feature' event at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

The event will be held every weekend throughout May, featuring a different local business.

This weekend, Fanny's Fabulous Funnel Cakes is offering you a wide choice of toppings to add to its fluffy cakes, from cinnamon sugar to raspberry, Bavarian Crme and deep-fried Oreos.

Prices range from $7 to $10.

You can pick up the cakes at the Fresno Fairgrounds from May 15, Friday, through May 17, Sunday, from 10 am to 6 pm.

You can find more details here.
