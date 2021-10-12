community

Valley woman celebrates 101st birthday at the Big Fresno Fair

Janet Stines says the "big times" are always a part of her birthday plans.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special birthday girl spent her big day at the Fresno fairgrounds.

It's not a new tradition; 101-year-old Janet Stines has spent her last 60 birthdays visiting the Big Fresno Fair.

Surrounded by friends and family, Stines made her way out to the fair on Monday. She says the "big times" are always a part of her plans.



"I always go to the races on my birthday," Stines said. "Just a very good day with all my friends, and winning, oh yes, winnings."

Stines said picking the winning horse is always a highlight during her trip to the fairground's race track.

