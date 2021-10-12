Valley woman celebrates 101st birthday at the Big Fresno Fair

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Janet Stines is celebrating her 101st birthday at the @BigFresnoFair horse races. The 3rd race is dedicated to her. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/auxzv9YCES — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) October 11, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special birthday girl spent her big day at the Fresno fairgrounds.It's not a new tradition; 101-year-old Janet Stines has spent her last 60 birthdays visiting the Big Fresno Fair.Surrounded by friends and family, Stines made her way out to the fair on Monday. She says the "big times" are always a part of her plans."I always go to the races on my birthday," Stines said. "Just a very good day with all my friends, and winning, oh yes, winnings."Stines said picking the winning horse is always a highlight during her trip to the fairground's race track.