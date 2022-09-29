Local Jewish community honored in new exhibit at The Big Fresno Fair

An exhibit will show the history of the Central Valley's Jewish community dating back to 1885.

The Fresno County Historical Museum is honoring the Jewish Community at this year's Big Fresno Fair for the first time.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Historical Museum is honoring the Jewish Community at this year's Big Fresno Fair for the first time.

An exhibit will show the history of the Central Valley's Jewish community dating back to 1885.

Vardit Lichtenstein is a co-founder of the exhibit and has been working on the project for the last three years.

She is a child of a Holocoust survivor.

"This display is really close to my heart because it does explain all the persecution that Jews have suffered throughout the years, and especially in World War Two," says Lichtenstein.

The Jewish exhibit is one of ten cultural displays in the museum, and each one is unique.

Fair CEO Lauri King describes the space as educational and diverse.

Lauri says, "It is a beautiful area, and each display that is in that room has a different look and feel to it that really tells a story of what that culture went through and how they became a part of Fresno County."

The Jewish Exhibit has information on cultural holidays, pictures, and artifacts. It aims to honor the thousands of Jewish community members living in the Central Valley and those who came before them.

Lichtenstein mentions, "I'm really pleased that they've done that. Many of the Jewish people that are in Fresno, they're somehow connected to the Holocaust. And so it really touches all of our hearts."

The exhibit will be open to the public starting October 5th.

Details on the fair can be found here.