Big Fresno Fair fires more than two-thirds of its full-time employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair has laid off 18 of its 26 full-time employees after being hit by financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Those 18 employees will be out of jobs from December 16, and from December 17, the fair's management team will continue with a reduced staff of eight full-time employees.The positions include staff members in management, accounting, administration, and maintenance departments.Despite the financial difficulties, the fair will continue to hold events for the Fresno community, including the Fresno Home & Garden Show from October 23rd to 25th and the Holiday Fantasy of Lights Show from November 27th to January 3rd at the Fresno Fairgrounds.The Big Fresno Fair just completed its 2020 run, but with adjustments to ensure social distancing guidelines and health protocols were followed.