85th annual BIG Hat Days in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've spent much time here in the Central Valley, you know it's a springtime tradition.

BIG Hat Days is returning to the streets of Old Town Clovis!

The 85th annual event kicks off next Saturday, April 1 and runs through Sunday.

A portion of Pollasky Avenue is blocked off for people to enjoy hundreds of food booths, craft and small business vendors, all while wearing big hats.

There's also face painting and pony rides for the kids.

The event is part of a lead-up to the Clovis Rodeo, which starts April 26.

BIG Hat Days also includes live bands all day long.

For a list of the entertainment line-up, click here.

