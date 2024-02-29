The man says he was driving home when he swerved to avoid deer on the roadway and drove off the cliff.

Man rescued after crashing car off cliff near Big Sur

BIG SUR, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Pacific Grove man is recovering after crashing his car off a cliff near Big Sur and being stranded for several days.

The man was first reported missing after not returning home Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol's Coastal Division Air Operations was asked by the local police department to search on the coastline for the missing man.

They located the car about 20 minutes later and saw the driver waving to the search team next to the car.

The man says he was driving home Sunday night when he swerved to avoid deer on the roadway and drove off the cliff.

He says he was ejected from the car's sunroof while it rolled down the hillside.

The victim was airlifted off the cliff and taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.