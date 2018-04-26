BILL COSBY

Bill Cosby calls prosecutor 'a--hole' in tirade after being found guilty

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from the Action Cam of Bill Cosby leaving the courtroom a jury found him guilty on all counts on April 26, 2018. (WPVI)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. --
Bill Cosby lashed out at the prosecutor in an expletive-filled tirade in the Norristown, Pennsylvania courtroom where he was convicted Thursday on all charges in his sexual assault retrial.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele had asked for Cosby's bail to be revoked, telling the judge he had concern Cosby could flee, saying "he has a plane!"

Cosby shouted, "He doesn't have a plane, you a--hole!"

Cosby also shouted, "I'm sick of him!"

Cosby stood up and erupted after jurors left the courtroom. The judge ruled that Cosby will remain free pending sentencing.

PHOTOS: Bill Cosby found guilty, leaves trial


Cosby, 80, could end up spending his final years in prison after a jury concluded he sexually violated Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He claimed the encounter was consensual.

The verdict came after a two-week retrial in which prosecutors put five other women on the stand who testified that Cosby, married for 54 years, drugged and violated them, too. One of those women asked him through her tears, "You remember, don't you, Mr. Cosby?"

The panel of seven men and five women reached a verdict after deliberating 14 hours over two days, vindicating prosecutors' decision to retry Cosby after his first trial ended with a hung jury less than a year ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbill cosbyattempted sex assaultsex assaulttrialentertainmentNorristown Borough
Related
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
BILL COSBY
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
READ: Andrea Constand's victim-impact statement
Bill Cosby will not receive bail, judge says
Cosby arrives for start of sentencing hearing
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
More bill cosby
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News