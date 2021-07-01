Phylicia Rashad celebrates Bill Cosby's sentence being overturned, sends follow-up tweet

EMBED <>More Videos

Phylicia Rashad celebrates Cosby's sentence being overturned

PHILADELPHIA -- Phylicia Rashad has long been one of Bill Cosby's staunchest supporters and on Wednesday she shared her reaction to his sentence being overturned.

"FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!" Rashad tweeted, along with a photo of Cosby.



Cosby was released from a Pennsylvania prison after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacated his 2018 conviction on sexual assault charges and sentence.

He was sentenced to 10 years in a state prison after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 14 years ago.

RELATED: 'Thank you:' Bill Cosby issues statement following release from Pa. prison
EMBED More News Videos

Pennsylvania's highest court threw out Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction and released him from prison Wednesday.



Following her first tweet, which was met with criticism by some online, Rashad, the incoming dean at Howard University's College of Fine Arts, later shared another statement.

"I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward," Rashad wrote in a subsequent tweet.

"My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth," she wrote."Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing."



Howard University issued its own statement in support of the accusers:

"Survivors of sexual assault will always be our priority. While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault. Personal positions of University leadership do not reflect Howard University's policies. We will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their rights to be heard. Howard will stand with survivors and challenge systems that would deny them justice. We have full confidence that our faculty and school leadership will live up to this sacred commitment."



Cosby and Rashad are long-time friends. Rashad has twice played his wife on television: from 1984--92 on the NBC sitcom "The Cosby Show" and on the CBS sitcom "Cosby" from 1996-2000.

Dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, including harassment, drugging and rape, dating back decades. Cosby has consistently disputed the allegations and maintained the relationships were consensual.

RELATED: Former Montco DA explains why he promised not to prosecute Bill Cosby
EMBED More News Videos

Pennsylvania's highest court threw out Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction Wednesday. Former Montco DA Bruce Castor explains to Action News why he promised not to prosecute the comedian.



Rashad told ABC in 2015 she was misquoted in an online interview in which she defended Cosby and said she was not being dismissive of the alleged victims.

"I am a woman," she said. "I would never do that."

-----

CNN Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaentertainmentsupreme courtu.s. & worldbill cosby
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News