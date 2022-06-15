Legendary Valley radio announcer Bill Woodward dies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bill Woodward, a legendary Fresno radio announcer known as 'The Voice of the Bulldogs', has died.Woodward's voice kept Fresno State Bulldog fans in the game for 37 years.He was the one who called the Bulldogs NIT win in 1983. When he retired, Woodward was honored with a #37 jersey, to symbolize his years behind the mic.