Bindi Irwin, husband Chandler Powell announce pregnancy

Irwin, the 22-year-old daughter of late wildlife expert and television personality Steve Irwin, married Powell in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo amid the coronavirus pandemic in March.
"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," the Australian conversationalist captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."
"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives," Irwin continued.
Irwin emphasized that support from her fans "means the world" to the couple and ended her announcement by asking people to share advice for the parents-to-be.
Powell also announced the exciting news in his own Instagram post.
"I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife," Powell wrote. "Bee, you're going to be the most amazing mother."
Irwin and Bindi's announcement is just the latest in celebrity baby news. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Witney Carson is also expecting her first child with husband Carson McAllister.
The celebrity dancer just announced that they are expecting a baby boy and revealed the news in a sweet gender reveal video posted on Instagram.
