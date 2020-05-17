birthday

Multiple drive-by birthday celebrations held in the Valley Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Locals of all ages are still finding creative ways to celebrate birthdays during the pandemic.

Lexi Silva celebrated her seventh birthday in Fresno on Saturday.

She wore a dress and tiara as family and friends drove by with signs and decorated cars to wish her well.

In Hanford, Clara La Crue celebrated here 80th birthday on Saturday as well.

Her grandchildren put together this surprise parade, and they say she cried with joy when she saw all her loved ones come to celebrate.
