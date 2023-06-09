Resource fair held to support furloughed Bitwise employees

The City of Fresno and the Regional Workforce Development Board are hosting a resource fair to support furloughed Bitwise employees.

It was held at the Workforce Connection facility on Shaw Avenue.

Employees can access resources through the Employment Development Department, the Department of Social Services, the Fresno County Library system, and more.

The city also plans to host a job fair for staffers looking for work.

A press conference was also held for information for businesses who want to get more involved.

