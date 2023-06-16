City of Fresno hosting job fair for former Bitwise employees

The city of Fresno will be hosting a job fair to help former Bitwise employees, who were laid off earlier this week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno will be hosting a job fair to help former Bitwise employees, who were laid off earlier this week.

On Memorial Day, the Fresno-based tech company furloughed its entire staff, leaving weeks of uncertainty about the company's financial future.

But now, with the layoff, employees can officially move forward with a job hunt and file for unemployment.

Action News has learned that Bitwise stopped paying their employee insurance policies and had not been making 401K contributions since the end of March.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Bitwise by former employees who say they were fired without proper notice and not given their owed wages.

Friday's job fair takes place from 10 am to 1 pm at Fresno City Hall, which is located at Fresno and P Streets.

Various employers will be offering job openings on-site.