Bitwise Industries 2 weeks away from being evicted from downtown Fresno buildings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another sign Bitwise Industries is going to completely shut down showed up on the front door of three downtown Fresno buildings Friday afternoon.

A legal notice was posted on the Bitwise building on Van Ness Avenue and the two Bitwise buildings on Ventura Street.

The notice is from Baltara Enterprises, which leases the buildings to Bitwise.

It states the rent has been due and unpaid for over 62 days and the landlord believes Bitwise has abandoned the property. Unless Bitwise leaders take action, the lease will end on June 17th.

Employees shared with Action News that they started getting paper checks in April.

Action News also learned Bitwise stopped making payments to their insurance companies and stopped making 401K contributions at the end of March.

